News
Singtel trims Bharti Airtel stake in $1.2bn deal as it sharpens capital strategy
Singtel has sold a portion of its direct stake in Indian operator Bharti Airtel for approximately US$1.2 billion, as the Singapore-based telecoms group continues to rebalance its portfolio and recycle capital towards growth areas across digital infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Vantage invests $2bn in Stafford data centre, appoints new CCO
Vantage Data Centers has announced plans to invest $2 billion in a new state-of-the-art data centre campus in Stafford County, creating 50 jobs upon full operation.
Nvidia’s Blackwell dilemma explained: China, chips and the future of AI infrastructure
Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, the successor to its market-defining Hopper line, represents the most powerful generation of AI accelerators yet to reach hyperscale data centres.
AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone launch European satellite operations centre in Germany
AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone have chosen Germany as the location for its new European satellite operations centre.
Inter.link signs agreement with Vodafone for next-generation interconnectivity across Europe
Inter.link selected by Vodafone to deliver high-quality, automated interconnectivity for Vodafone’s partners and other service providers in core EU markets
Singtel trims Bharti Airtel stake in $1.2bn deal as it sharpens capital strategy
7th Nov 2025
2 minutes
Singtel has sold a portion of its direct stake in Indian operator Bharti Airtel for approximately US$1.2 billion, as the Singapore-based telecoms group continues to rebalance its portfolio and recycle capital towards growth areas across digital infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Vantage invests $2bn in Stafford data centre, appoints new CCO
7th Nov 2025
3 minutes
Vantage Data Centers has announced plans to invest $2 billion in a new state-of-the-art data centre campus in Stafford County, creating 50 jobs upon full operation.
Nvidia’s Blackwell dilemma explained: China, chips and the future of AI infrastructure
7th Nov 2025
3 minutes
Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, the successor to its market-defining Hopper line, represents the most powerful generation of AI accelerators yet to reach hyperscale data centres.
AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone launch European satellite operations centre in Germany
7th Nov 2025
2 minutes
AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone have chosen Germany as the location for its new European satellite operations centre.
Inter.link signs agreement with Vodafone for next-generation interconnectivity across Europe
7th Nov 2025
3 minutes
Inter.link selected by Vodafone to deliver high-quality, automated interconnectivity for Vodafone’s partners and other service providers in core EU markets
BT cuts jobs and loses broadband customers, unveils Starlink rural broadband partnership
6th Nov 2025
5 minutes
BT has revealed a notable loss of broadband customers to rivals, as it navigates a “competitive” market.
Nebius AI Cloud launches UK deployment with advanced Nvidia infrastructure
6th Nov 2025
3 minutes
Nebius has deployed Nvidia Blackwell Ultra AI infrastructure in the UK for the first time.
Microsoft, G42 to power 200MW data centre expansion in UAE by 2026
6th Nov 2025
2 minutes
Microsoft has announced a 200-megawatt (MW) expansion of data centre capacity through Khazna Data Centers, a G42 subsidiary, expected to come online before the end of 2026.
Huawei hosts GOS 2025 Europe, showcasing ‘F5G-A accelerates industry intelligence’
6th Nov 2025
8 minutes
Huawei recently hosted the Global Optical Summit (GOS) 2025 Europe in Madrid, bringing together more than 150 industry experts, clients, and ecosystem partners to explore the transformative potential of F5G Advanced (F5G-A) networks.
Aruba, hyperscaler transitions and the Italian data centre potential
6th Nov 2025
6 minutes
The Italian data centre market is evolving, according to Giancarlo Giacomello, head of data centre and colocation services at Aruba S.p.A., who spoke with Capacity at Capacity Europe 2025.
AI boom could ‘break’ global power grid, Buffet, Musk and Zuckerberg warn
5th Nov 2025
7 minutes
Whispers of an AI bubble have been circulating across financial markets for the past year. Despite these warnings, tech stock prices have continued to climb to unprecedented highs.