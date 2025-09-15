News

AI Singtel.png

Singtel trims Bharti Airtel stake in $1.2bn deal as it sharpens capital strategy

07 November 2025
2 minutes

Singtel has sold a portion of its direct stake in Indian operator Bharti Airtel for approximately US$1.2 billion, as the Singapore-based telecoms group continues to rebalance its portfolio and recycle capital towards growth areas across digital infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Data Centres

Vantage invests $2bn in Stafford data centre, appoints new CCO

07 November 2025
3 minutes

Vantage Data Centers has announced plans to invest $2 billion in a new state-of-the-art data centre campus in Stafford County, creating 50 jobs upon full operation.
AI Nvidia_sign.png

Nvidia’s Blackwell dilemma explained: China, chips and the future of AI infrastructure

07 November 2025
3 minutes

Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, the successor to its market-defining Hopper line, represents the most powerful generation of AI accelerators yet to reach hyperscale data centres.

Satellite

AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone launch European satellite operations centre in Germany

07 November 2025
2 minutes

AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone have chosen Germany as the location for its new European satellite operations centre.

Ethernet

Inter.link signs agreement with Vodafone for next-generation interconnectivity across Europe

07 November 2025
3 minutes

Inter.link selected by Vodafone to deliver high-quality, automated interconnectivity for Vodafone’s partners and other service providers in core EU markets
Topic
Select topic
Type
Select type
AI Singtel.png

Singtel trims Bharti Airtel stake in $1.2bn deal as it sharpens capital strategy

7th Nov 2025

2 minutes

Singtel has sold a portion of its direct stake in Indian operator Bharti Airtel for approximately US$1.2 billion, as the Singapore-based telecoms group continues to rebalance its portfolio and recycle capital towards growth areas across digital infrastructure and next-generation networks.
Data Centres

Vantage invests $2bn in Stafford data centre, appoints new CCO

7th Nov 2025

3 minutes

Vantage Data Centers has announced plans to invest $2 billion in a new state-of-the-art data centre campus in Stafford County, creating 50 jobs upon full operation.
AI Nvidia_sign.png

Nvidia’s Blackwell dilemma explained: China, chips and the future of AI infrastructure

7th Nov 2025

3 minutes

Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, the successor to its market-defining Hopper line, represents the most powerful generation of AI accelerators yet to reach hyperscale data centres.

Satellite

AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone launch European satellite operations centre in Germany

7th Nov 2025

2 minutes

AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone have chosen Germany as the location for its new European satellite operations centre.

Ethernet

Inter.link signs agreement with Vodafone for next-generation interconnectivity across Europe

7th Nov 2025

3 minutes

Inter.link selected by Vodafone to deliver high-quality, automated interconnectivity for Vodafone’s partners and other service providers in core EU markets
Cloud

BT cuts jobs and loses broadband customers, unveils Starlink rural broadband partnership

6th Nov 2025

5 minutes

BT has revealed a notable loss of broadband customers to rivals, as it navigates a “competitive” market.
Cloud UK AI .png

Nebius AI Cloud launches UK deployment with advanced Nvidia infrastructure

6th Nov 2025

3 minutes

Nebius has deployed Nvidia Blackwell Ultra AI infrastructure in the UK for the first time.

Data Centres

Microsoft, G42 to power 200MW data centre expansion in UAE by 2026

6th Nov 2025

2 minutes

Microsoft has announced a 200-megawatt (MW) expansion of data centre capacity through Khazna Data Centers, a G42 subsidiary, expected to come online before the end of 2026.
Huawei

Huawei hosts GOS 2025 Europe, showcasing ‘F5G-A accelerates industry intelligence’

6th Nov 2025

8 minutes

Huawei recently hosted the Global Optical Summit (GOS) 2025 Europe in Madrid, bringing together more than 150 industry experts, clients, and ecosystem partners to explore the transformative potential of F5G Advanced (F5G-A) networks.

Infrastructure and Networks

Aruba, hyperscaler transitions and the Italian data centre potential

6th Nov 2025

6 minutes

The Italian data centre market is evolving, according to Giancarlo Giacomello, head of data centre and colocation services at Aruba S.p.A., who spoke with Capacity at Capacity Europe 2025.
AI

AI boom could ‘break’ global power grid, Buffet, Musk and Zuckerberg warn

5th Nov 2025

7 minutes

Whispers of an AI bubble have been circulating across financial markets for the past year. Despite these warnings, tech stock prices have continued to climb to unprecedented highs.